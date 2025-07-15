WORLD
1 min read
Israel launched air strikes on Syrian forces in Suwayda
A military statement said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army to strike Syrian forces and military vehicles in Suwayda.
Israel launched air strikes on Syrian forces in Suwayda
Ceasefire was declared in Suwayda after negotiations with local leaders. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

Israeli warplanes launched air strikes targeting Syrian forces in southern Syria’s Suwayda governorate on Tuesday.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported multiple strikes by the Israeli army in the Druze-majority area, but did not provide any details about casualties.

Israel’s Army Radio also reported a strike on a Syrian tank after entering Suwayda city.

The army “struck several armoured fighting vehicles consisting of tanks, APCs, and MLRS, as well as access roads, in order to disrupt the convoys' arrival to the area,” the statement said.

RelatedTRT Global - Dozens killed in deadly confrontations between local groups in Syria: ministry

Ceasefire

Recommended

Early Tuesday, Syrian Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced a full ceasefire in Suwayda following negotiations with local community leaders.

According to SANA, the Syrian army has begun withdrawing heavy military equipment from Suwayda, preparing for the handover of the city’s neighbourhoods to internal security forces responsible for maintaining law and order.

On Monday, more than 30 people were killed and nearly 100 others injured in clashes between armed Bedouin tribal fighters and Druze militias in Suwayda, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.

RelatedTRT Global - Syria announces ceasefire in Suwayda amid local clashes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan