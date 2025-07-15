Israeli warplanes launched air strikes targeting Syrian forces in southern Syria’s Suwayda governorate on Tuesday.

Syria’s state news agency SANA reported multiple strikes by the Israeli army in the Druze-majority area, but did not provide any details about casualties.

Israel’s Army Radio also reported a strike on a Syrian tank after entering Suwayda city.

The army “struck several armoured fighting vehicles consisting of tanks, APCs, and MLRS, as well as access roads, in order to disrupt the convoys' arrival to the area,” the statement said.

Ceasefire