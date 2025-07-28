WORLD
Yemen’s Houthis launch new phase of ‘naval blockade’ against Israel
The statement called on "all companies to immediately cease dealings with Israeli ports as of the time this statement is issued”.
FILE PHOTO: The Houthis in Yemen are approaching a ship. / AA
July 28, 2025

The Yemeni Houthi group announced on Sunday that it has decided to “escalate” its military operations and has begun implementing the fourth phase of the “naval blockade” against Israel, in response to the ongoing genocide in the Gaza.

In a statement issued by the group's armed forces, the Houthis have declared that this phase "includes targeting all ships belonging to any company that deals with Israeli ports, regardless of the company’s nationality or the location that can be reached by our armed forces”.

It has warned that their ships "may be targeted regardless of their destination, in any location accessible to our missiles or drones”.

The group also urged "all countries, if they wish to avoid this escalation, to pressure the enemy to stop its aggression and lift the siege on Gaza. No free person on this earth can accept what is happening”.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel since Israeli forces resumed attacks on the Gaza in March, after two months of a shaky ceasefire.​​​​​​​

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 59,800 victims have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.

