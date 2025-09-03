China, for the first time, has publicly displayed its land, sea, and air-based nuclear forces during a massive military parade commemorating its victory against Japan and the end of World War II.

The parade on Wednesday showcased Beijing’s full nuclear triad, including the JingLei-1 air-launched long-range missile, the JuLang-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, the DongFeng-61 land-based intercontinental missile, and a new variant of the DongFeng-31 ICBM, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Chinese state media described the weapons as the country’s strategic “ace”, highlighting their role in “safeguarding national sovereignty, security and dignity”.

Analysts said the unveiling underscored Beijing’s ability to conduct retaliatory strikes across land, sea, and air — a core element of modern nuclear deterrence.