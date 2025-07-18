Heavy clashes have erupted between armed Druze factions and Bedouins near the western entrance of Sweida city in southern Syria.

According to Anadolu, the fighting intensified on Friday after Druze armed groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hajri expelled Bedouin families from nearby areas.

Syrian troops withdrew from Sweida after the truce was announced on Wednesday, but clashes were again reported on late Thursday between the Bedouin tribes and the Druze groups.

While the Syrian government has refrained from directly engaging in the renewed fighting, its forces maintain control over the main roads leading into the provincial capital.

Israel also carried out fresh strikes in Sweida province overnight, making the situation on the ground complicated.