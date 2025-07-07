Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility on Monday for a drone and missile attack on a Greek-operated bulk carrier in the Red Sea, saying the ship had sunk.

Sunday's attack off southwest Yemen was the first such incident reported in the vital shipping corridor since mid-April. The raid involved gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from eight skiffs as well as missiles and four uncrewed surface vessels.

The 19 crew and three armed guards were forced to abandon the Liberian-flagged MagicSeas, which was taking on water. They were picked up by a passing ship and arrived in Djibouti, sources close to the operation said.

But Michael Bodouroglou, a representative of Stem Shipping, one of the ship’s commercial managers, said there was no independent verification that the vessel had sunk.

The crew had reported fires at the vessel’s forepeak, in the bow. The engine room and at least two holds were flooded, and there was no electricity.