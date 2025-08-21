On August 15, Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin to discuss an end to the Ukraine war, focusing on which territories Kiev might give up. The symbolism of the meeting ground cannot be missed. The summit was held in Alaska – once a Russian territory, now a US state.

The three-hour meeting ended without reaching a ceasefire while the Russian leader continued to demand concessions from Ukraine including the land ones.

The two leaders emerged optimistic from the meeting. They gave statements to a room full of reporters. The Kremlin said the pair did not broach a three-way summit with Zelenskyy.

Trump said he and Putin had agreed on most points. Trump offered no pushback on the central issue: Putin’s demand for Ukrainian territory, a red line for Zelenskyy, who met Trump at the White House on Monday, pressing for a breakthrough to halt the war in Ukraine.

Redrawing borders to stop a war is hardly appealing to Ukrainians, and firmly rejected by Europe, which has fought decades-long and bloody conflicts before reaching a widely-accepted settlement across the continent.

“There is no indication that Ukraine is preparing to concede territory. Any such concession would be devastating for Ukraine’s defensive effort, morale and the international system in general,” says Linas Kojala, CEO of the Geopolitics and Security Studies Centre in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

Lithuania, a Baltic state , once shared a commonwealth with Poland, which between the 16th and 18th centuries included parts of present-day Ukraine.

“It would send a signal that borders in Europe can be changed by force, exactly the precedent the post–World War II order sought to prevent,” Kojala tells TRT World.

After the Alaska summit, a joint statement was issued by leading European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the UK Prime Minister Kein Starmer, emphasising that “International borders must not be changed by force.”

Russia demands that Kiev cede Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Moscow already controls parts of these regions, and annexed the strategic Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea after a controversial referendum in 2014.

Can borders change?

Since WWII, barring the dissolution of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia, the two federalist communist states, which led to the emergence of many nation-states across Eastern Europe, Caucasia and Central Asia, international borders have stayed intact across Europe.

Yet Trump argues there is no other way to end the conflict other than redrawing the boundaries. Many others disagree.

David R. Marples, an author and historian at the University of Alberta, sees “no reason” why Kiev should cede land to Russia, which has waged a full blown war against Ukraine, “behaved abominably, sent cruise missiles into Ukraine daily,” and largely kept the territory riven with conflict since 2014.

“If Ukraine ceded territory, it would mean that the international community has dropped its standards and that larger powers can freely attack smaller ones and take their territory,” he tells TRT World.

Yasar Sari of Ibn Haldun University agrees.

If Ukrainian borders change due to the ongoing war between the two states, that will send a message across global community that a superior or stronger country can take over lands from an inferior or weaker state with the approval of big powers, according to Sari, a scholar at the Haydar Aliyev Eurasian Research Centre.

“It means violating the fundamental principle of international law: the immutability of borders and territorial integrity,” inflicting critical damage on international order, Sari tells TRT World.

The comparison with Munich in 1938 looms large.

Many Western officials and experts find a similarity between the European appeasement of Hitler’s land demands from Czechoslovakia at the Munich Conference of 1938 and the current Ukraine situation.