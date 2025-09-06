The Pentagon is drafting a new National Defense Strategy that pivots from countering China to safeguarding the homeland and Western Hemisphere, according to US-based media outlet Politico.

A draft delivered last week to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth outlines a reorientation toward domestic and regional security missions, according to officials briefed on the plan.

The new strategy may create a chasm between the Trump administration and both Republican and Democratic administrations that have long cast China as America’s greatest strategic rival.

“This is going to be a major shift for the US and its allies on multiple continents,” said one of the people briefed on the draft document. “The old, trusted US promises are being questioned.”

Donald Trump’s presidency increased the activities of the FBI, ICE and other law enforcement agencies to combat illegal immigration and crime.

National Guard forces have been deployed to US cities, while warships and fighter jets patrol the Caribbean against drug flows.

The military has even targeted Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua drug cartel, allegedly killing 11 of its suspected members in international waters.

Along the southern border, troops now detain civilians in a role once reserved for law enforcement.

Reviewing global posture

The draft departs dramatically from the Trump administration’s 2018 defence strategy, which framed China and Russia as “authoritarian adversaries”.