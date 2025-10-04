Washington, DC — Global condemnations are growing after Israel attacked the Global Sumud Flotilla — one of the most high-profile symbols of opposition to Israel's siege of Gaza — and abducted hundreds of activists carrying food aid for besieged Palestinians.

The flotilla, raided by Israel en route to Gaza, comprised over 40 civilian vessels from numerous countries, carrying approximately 500 parliamentarians, lawyers, and activists.

The organiser's website stated on Thursday afternoon that not all boats were halted, and some vessels were struck by 'incendiary devices' during interception.

Countries around the world have condemned Israeli actions, but there has been no official public statement from the US, despite several American activists, including veterans, participating in the humanitarian mission who now remain in Israeli custody.

"I am disappointed but unsurprised that the US would sacrifice its own people to continue supporting Israel's genocide," Joy Metzler, a former Air Force Second Lieutenant, tells TRT World.

"I thought that maybe our citizens would be a bit more protected, but I also am unsurprised, given how much this administration apparently hates people who don't talk and think like them," she adds.

She says that Washington has already made moves "towards green-lighting war crimes for its own military, so as far as I'm concerned, they (this administration and the last) can stand trial with Israel for their war crimes."

"It would have been easy for Israel to just let them through and consider that a win, but I think it shows the lengths that Israel is willing to go to, to keep control over the situation and how it's reported. Especially after it came out that they pay influencers — like who they claim are on the boats (and a few are) — to visit GHF sites and push their propaganda," she adds.

Five US veterans, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla attempting to break Israel's Gaza siege, are believed to have been abducted by Israeli troops and taken to Ashdod port.

Susan "Zue" Jernstedt, Greg Stoker, Zuleyka "Mo" Rivera, Phil Tottenham and Jessica Clotfelter are believed to have been seized by Israeli forces after contact was lost with them, organisers said.

Related TRT World - Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla

'Silence is complicity'

Mike Ferner, a former president of Veterans for Peace, tells TRT World that the US stance on the raids isn't just passive, it's complicit.

"The US has armed Israel to the teeth to carry out the genocide against Palestinians, and they've got plenty left over if they want to respond violently to the flotilla," Ferner tells TRT World.

"Israel's been propped up and supplied all along by the US government, and I hate to say it, our tax dollars," he says.