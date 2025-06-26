Four days after the April 22 terrorist attack in India-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people, police vehicles and earth-moving machinery rolled into a Muslim-majority slum colony in the Chandola Lake area of Ahmedabad, over 1,500 km away.

Officials were ferreting out illegal immigrants with suspected terror links, they said.

On April 29, the municipality in this city, in Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat, launched its largest-ever slum demolition drive , razing the Muslim-dominated Bangali Vaas slum, one of the slum clusters around the water body. Posting an aerial video of the operation, the Gujarat police’s official X handle called it a ‘ cleanliness campaign’ .

This time, officials simply said the historic Chandola Lake had shrunk because of decades of encroachment.

In June, in phase two of the demolition, authorities razed 8,500 structures in a single day. Tens of thousands were suddenly homeless as 50 excavator machines, 3,000 policemen and others left the now-flattened slum sprawl.

The same week, a statewide crackdown had led to the detention of nearly 6,500 people , mostly Muslims, citing security concerns. Police said about 450 of them were found to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh; the others continued to face interrogations.

Demolition drives across cities

The Chandola Lake story is not an isolated incident. It’s the latest in a rapidly spreading rash of demolition drives, ostensibly meant to clear ‘illegal’ or ‘unauthorised’ settlements, but with the Muslim poor appearing to be disproportionately targeted.

In the summer of 2022, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party and Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, attacked the government for the use of bulldozers to raze homes of those accused in communal violence-hit Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

In both states, the demolition of alleged unauthorised structures targeted mostly poor Muslims, such as those in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

In the state of Haryana’s Nuh district, following communal clashes in 2023, about 750 structures belonging to alleged rioters were razed in four days.

Halting the demolition drive, the Punjab and Haryana high court asked if the action was an “ exercise of ethnic cleansing ” by the state. The majority of the razed structures belonged to Muslims.

Nuh, among the most under-developed districts in India, has a 79 percent Muslim population.

Muslims who speak up have been especially targeted.

In June 2022, in the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP), ruled by the Hindu-nationalist BJP and with Hindu monk Yogi Adityanath as chief minister, the house of a Muslim political activist and businessman was demolished after only a day’s notice to vacate.

The activist had been arrested as a conspirator in a communal conflagration, though he would later be released on bail in multiple cases with judges citing poor evidence .

In Lucknow, in UP, about 1,800 homes in a locality named Akbar Nagar, most of them occupied by poor Muslim families, were demolished in 2024 to make way for a riverfront plaza and eco-tourism hub.

A government spokesperson said among the residents were Bangladeshi “infiltrators” and Rohingya, an ethnic Muslim group that has fled religious persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

Locals said they’d lived there for over five decades.

In 2023, 135 homes belonging to Muslim families in Mathura were demolished as ‘encroachments’, even as nearby Hindu homes remained untouched.

Across several BJP-ruled states, authorities have led demolition drives that increasingly resemble tools of collective punishment rather than urban planning.