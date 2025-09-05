WORLD
2 min read
IAEA chief warns of rising nuclear armament
"Countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals," says Grossi after meeting with Pope Leo.
IAEA chief warns of rising nuclear armament
Grossi warned that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is still at risk. / Reuters
September 5, 2025

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned of increasing nuclear armament instead of disarmament following his meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

"I think what we are seeing in general is that there is an increase in nuclear armament as opposed to disarmament. So countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals," Grossi told Vatican News on Friday following his meeting with the pope.

He noted that countries that do not have nuclear weapons are starting to talk more openly about the possibility and the "necessity" of having nuclear weapons.

"What we see is that many countries, including important countries in the West or in the extended West, in Asia, are saying, well, maybe seeing what we see, perhaps having nuclear weapons at the end of the day would be the necessary thing. And this is what we need to stop," Grossi underscored.

Recommended

He reiterated the need for stopping the trend towards more nuclear weapons, deeming it "crucial."

Grossi also warned that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine is still at risk due to the war.

"When one looks at the map, one sees that this nuclear power plant is right on the frontline. So the possibility of something happening is extremely high," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Is Israel quietly expanding its nuclear arsenal? Satellite images raise suspicion
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games