The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned of increasing nuclear armament instead of disarmament following his meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

"I think what we are seeing in general is that there is an increase in nuclear armament as opposed to disarmament. So countries are improving and increasing their nuclear arsenals," Grossi told Vatican News on Friday following his meeting with the pope.

He noted that countries that do not have nuclear weapons are starting to talk more openly about the possibility and the "necessity" of having nuclear weapons.

"What we see is that many countries, including important countries in the West or in the extended West, in Asia, are saying, well, maybe seeing what we see, perhaps having nuclear weapons at the end of the day would be the necessary thing. And this is what we need to stop," Grossi underscored.