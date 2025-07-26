Voters in Taiwan headed to polling stations in a high-stakes recall election that could shift the balance of power in the island’s parliament.

Supporters of President Lai Ching-te’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) are seeking to remove 31 lawmakers from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), accusing them of endangering national security.

Polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0000 GMT) across schools, churches and community centres.

Twenty-four KMT lawmakers face potential recall in this round, while the remaining seven will face recall elections on August 23.

The KMT, which favours closer ties with Beijing, currently holds a parliamentary majority with the support of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

The opposition bloc has labelled the recall push a political "power grab".

While Lai secured the presidency in January, his DPP lost its legislative majority.

Since then, the KMT and TPP have worked together to block much of Lai’s agenda, including slashing or freezing government budget lines.

Contentious opposition proposals — including one that would expand the powers of parliament — sparked physical altercations in the legislature and triggered mass protests in the streets.