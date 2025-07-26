US President Donald Trump kept a low profile on his Scottish golf course on Saturday, ahead of meetings with top British and European leaders, as questions swirled at home over his ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump arrived on Friday for a visit that has triggered protests in Scotland, with hundreds lining the streets of Edinburgh holding placards reading: “NOT MY PRESIDENT.”

The US leader told reporters on arrival that he would visit his two golf properties in Scotland – one in Turnberry on the west coast, where he was playing on Saturday, and the other near Aberdeen.

He is also due to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Scottish First Minister John Swinney, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom he called a “highly respected woman”.

Trump to reporters: ‘Focus on other people’

Frustrated by ongoing questions about his administration’s handling of investigative files related to Epstein’s criminal charges and his 2019 death in prison, Trump told reporters to focus on bigger issues and “other people”.

“You make it a very big thing over something that’s not a big thing,” Trump said. “Don’t talk about Trump. What you should be talking about is the fact that we have the greatest six months in the history of a presidency.”

Trump was seen on the golf course on Saturday morning but had no public events scheduled. Reporters and supporters were kept at bay by heightened security.

White House officials hope some time out of the spotlight will allow the Epstein controversy to fade, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Protesters slam Trump’s Gaza policies

Away from the golf course, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters gathered outside the US consulate in Edinburgh, with some holding placards featuring images of Trump with Epstein.