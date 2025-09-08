Argentina's President Javier Milei suffered a major electoral setback on Sunday in Buenos Aires, where his party was soundly beaten by the left in a provincial vote seen as a test of the government's support on the eve of mid-terms.

The centre-left Fuerza Patria coalition won the election with over 46 percent of the vote against nearly 34 percent for Milei's ruling La Libertad Avanza, voting authorities announced.

Milei has enacted austerity programmes and slashed budgets since taking office in 2023.