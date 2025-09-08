WORLD
Argentina's Milei suffers major setback in provincial vote: results
The vote is seen as a test of the government's support on the eve of mid-terms.
A person casting vote during the legislative elections in Buenos Aires Province, in La Plata, Argentina, September 7, 2025. / Reuters
September 8, 2025

Argentina's President Javier Milei suffered a major electoral setback on Sunday in Buenos Aires, where his party was soundly beaten by the left in a provincial vote seen as a test of the government's support on the eve of mid-terms.

The centre-left Fuerza Patria coalition won the election with over 46 percent of the vote against nearly 34 percent for Milei's ruling La Libertad Avanza, voting authorities announced.

Milei has enacted austerity programmes and slashed budgets since taking office in 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.

