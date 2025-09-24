Washington DC — Roba, a university graduate from Palestine’s Gaza, says she lives "in a reality that feels like the unknown."

She studied English and French literature at Al-Azhar University, but today her struggle is not about job interviews.

It is about finding one meal a day.

"My memories have been erased," she says.

"I lost my home, I lost many friends, and the city no longer looks like it did. Life has died. There is no present and there is no future."

Her account, along with testimony from the medical professionals at Gaza’s largest hospital complex al-Shifa Hospital, matches a deteriorating picture from UN agencies that say civilian lifelines in Gaza City are collapsing amid intensified Israeli military offensives.

The humanitarian warnings include surging displacement, acute malnutrition, and a health system operating far beyond capacity, with critical supplies repeatedly blocked or delayed by access restrictions, according to the UN.

TRT World spoke to people in Gaza over WhatsApp and email.

'No options left but to wait'

Roba says she has been out of work since the first weeks of the war and that months of searching have produced no opportunities under current conditions.

She has not evacuated because she wants to stay, she stresses, but because there are no options.

"The feeling now is that the next displacement could be the last," she says, explaining that she cannot afford a tent, which she says costs between one thousand and one thousand five hundred dollars, and that there is simply no space left "to fit people" in central and southern Gaza.

Water, food and basic sanitation are scarce in those areas too, she adds, mirroring conditions in the north.

For now, she waits — "until the last moment," she says — in a city that no longer has a shape she recognises.

Roba’s account aligns with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), which reported that eleven UNRWA premises used as emergency shelters for approximately 11,000 people in Gaza City were damaged within five days, amid a wider pattern of repeated displacement across the enclave.

Aid partners say they are serving several hundred thousand hot meals daily through community kitchens, but also warn this falls far short of needs as access routes narrow and inspection rules shift, delaying deliveries.

Humanitarian teams continue to screen children for malnutrition and start treatment where possible, yet malnutrition-related deaths have been recorded and dedicated treatment sites have themselves come under evacuation orders, according to the UN.

'There is no future for my children'

In northern Gaza, Abdelkader Jamal, a now-unemployed teacher, is trying to feed his two sons — Yahya, 4, and Omar, 3 — while calculating the risks and costs of yet another move.

"There is no future for my children," he says.

"There are no schools, no kindergartens."

What education exists now, he explains, is small volunteer initiatives by former teachers or university graduates — "not supported by the Ministry of Education, and not in a healthy or appropriate environment for children”.

His daily crisis is food and the next displacement: "All the components of life are gone in northern Gaza right now."

He says that when he tries to withdraw cash from his bank account, commissions to obtain liquidity can exceed 40 percent.

Even when cash is in hand, the bills are often so worn that they complicate simple purchases.

Without a stable income, he searches for cooked meals or basic food parcels to keep his children fed.

Abdelkader has remained in the north, he says, because there are no safe areas, north or south, and because transport costs have soared.

He estimates moving his belongings from the north to the south would now cost between $1,000 and $2,000, money he does not have.

He does not own a tent; buying one, he says, would cost around $1,000.

"If I stay, what will happen to me, my wife and my children?" he asks, pointing to sharply rising food prices and the inability of many families to purchase essentials.

He also describes the psychological toll of diplomatic setbacks.

Referring to an Islamic-Arab summit in Doha after Israeli strikes reportedly targeted members of Hamas’s political leadership in Qatar, Abdelkader says he felt disappointed by the outcome.

He had hoped the meeting would produce concrete steps toward halting the Israeli genocide and the large-scale civilian suffering.

"Now," he says, "I am not thinking of displacement because of the difficulties we mentioned. Death is better than displacement."

'Only four of twenty-two operating theatres are running'

Inside Gaza’s shattered health system, the picture is equally stark.

Dr Khaled, a physician at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, describes "what remains" of the hospital after repeated strikes and last year’s ground raid by Israeli forces.

The core problems, he says, are capacity and logistics: too few staff, too few beds, and too little of everything from fuel to advanced imaging.

By his estimate, hospital bed occupancy is more than 300 percent, a figure that he says is consistent with data published by Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Multiple departments have shut completely, he says, including the cardiac catheterisation unit.