NATO chief, UK prime minister vow stronger military backing for Ukraine after London talks
The Downing Street talks also touched on regional security, with Starmer condemning the Israeli attack on Doha and urging de-escalation.
Rutte praised the UK's commitment to raising defence spending and its leading role. / AA
September 10, 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at Downing Street on Tuesday, following the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in London.

According to Downing Street, the leaders also discussed the situation in Doha, with Starmer condemning the recent Israeli attack and stressing the importance of avoiding further escalation in the region.

Regarding Ukraine, the two leaders reviewed the frontline situation and emphasised the need to provide Kiev with the necessary military capabilities.

Rutte briefed Starmer on discussions at the UDCG earlier in the day, where allies reaffirmed efforts to step up support, including through the Coalition of the Willing. Both leaders welcomed the integration of US contributions into the coalition's plan.

They also agreed on the need to increase pressure on Russia, including through sanctions, to push President Vladimir Putin into engaging in meaningful peace talks.

Earlier in the day, Rutte also held separate meetings with UK Defence Secretary John Healey, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, according to NATO.

Rutte praised the UK's commitment to raising defence spending and its leading role, alongside France, in advancing security guarantees for Ukraine.

AA
