Türkiye and the UK have begun talks to modernise their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at the Leadership Circle Networking Reception hosted by the European Turkish Brands Association (ATMB) and the UK Asian Business Council in London.

The event focused on UK–Türkiye trade relations, partnership opportunities, and new goals in new investment areas, while strengthening diaspora-based economic ties.

Turkish Ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertas stated that technical talks on updating the FTA are about to begin, with the support of Afzal Khan, a British MP, and the UK Trade Representative to Türkiye.

Ertas emphasised that the cooperation of the two powerful and influential NATO members will not only increase economic prosperity but will also contribute to Europe's overall security and stability, even though the two countries are not members of the European Union.

New milestone

ATMB President Vehbi Keles said the majority of Turkish businesses operating in the UK are managed by second- and third-generation leaders, and the FTA update could increase trade between the UK and Türkiye to $68.6 billion in the medium term.