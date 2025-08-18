WORLD
1 min read
Burkina Faso declares UN coordinator 'persona non grata' over report on child rights abuses
Report addressed to UN Security Council ‘indiscriminately’ cites terrorists, Burkinabe defence forces, and relies on ‘unfounded statements and falsehoods,’ says Burkinabe government.
Burkina Faso declares UN coordinator 'persona non grata' over report on child rights abuses
Burkina Faso said it no longer considers Flore-Smereczniak a "credible interlocutor. / Photo: AP"
August 18, 2025

Burkina Faso has declared UN Resident Coordinator Carol Flore-Smereczniak persona non grata over her role in co-chairing the preparation of a report alleging child rights abuses by the country’s security forces.

The report “indiscriminately” cites terrorists and the Burkinabe defence forces, relies on “unfounded statements and falsehoods,” and lacks investigation reports or court rulings to support allegations of violations against children, a government statement said on Monday.

The report, prepared by a country task force co-chaired by the UN resident coordinator, analyses the political, military, and security situation and alleges serious violations against children.

The West African country’s government expressed its “indignation at the total disregard towards Burkinabe authorities and institutions, which were neither involved in its preparation nor informed of the conclusions of the study.”

Recommended

Burkina Faso said it no longer considers Flore-Smereczniak a “credible interlocutor,” accusing the report addressed to the UN Security Council of lacking “objective sources, proof or justification” and conveying “grave and false information.”

The Burkinabe government reaffirmed its commitment to the UN and its willingness to cooperate with UN representatives and country teams that are “genuinely and sincerely dedicated.”

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches