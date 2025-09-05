The US Department of Defense has said that two Venezuelan military aircraft flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters, a move the Pentagon described as an attempt to interfere with counter-narcotics operations.

The incident came two days after US forces carried out a strike that killed 11 people aboard a vessel from Venezuela in the Caribbean.

President Donald Trump said the boat was transporting narcotics for the Tren de Aragua cartel, which Washington has designated a "narco-terrorist organisation."

The Pentagon warned Venezuela "not to pursue any further effort to obstruct, deter or interfere with counter-narcotics and counter-terror operations carried out by the US military."

It described Thursday’s flyover as a "highly provocative move" designed to obstruct operations.

According to the New York Times, citing a US defense official, two Venezuelan F-16 fighter jets flew over the USS Jason Dunham, a guided-missile destroyer, in the southern Caribbean Sea.