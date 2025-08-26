WORLD
2 min read
Iran vows reciprocal action after Australia expels envoy amid anti-Semitic attack accusations
"Any inappropriate and unjustified action on a diplomatic level will have a reciprocal reaction," says Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.
Iran vows reciprocal action after Australia expels envoy amid anti-Semitic attack accusations
Australia declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi "persona non grata". / AFP
August 26, 2025

Iran has vowed reciprocal action after Australia expelled its ambassador over accusations that Tehran was behind anti-Semitic arson attacks in Sydney and Melbourne.

"The accusation that has been made is absolutely rejected," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press conference on Tuesday, adding that "any inappropriate and unjustified action on a diplomatic level will have a reciprocal reaction".

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said earlier that Iran was behind the torching of a kosher cafe in Sydney's Bondi suburb in October 2024, and directed a major arson attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne in December of the same year.

No injuries were reported in the two attacks.

Australia declared Iranian ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi "persona non grata" and ordered him and three other officials to leave the country within seven days.

It also withdrew its own ambassador to Iran and suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran, which opened in 1968.

Baqaei said the measures appeared to be "influenced by internal developments" in Australia, including recent protests against Israel's war on Gaza.

Recommended

"It seems that this action is taken in order to compensate for the limited criticism the Australian side has directed at the Zionist regime (Israel)," he added.

RelatedTRT Global - Australia to expel Iranian ambassador over alleged role in anti-Semitic attacks

Earlier, relations between Israel and Australia took a downward slide after Canberra’s centre-left government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on August 11 the recognition of the Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised Albanese, asserting that the Australian Prime Minister’s legacy has been irrevocably blackened by his “weakness” towards Hamas.

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Netanyahu said that Albanese’s record would be “forever tarnished” by his decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict