President Donald Trump is setting deadlines for a deal with Iran while simultaneously beating the drums of war.



As a two-month nuclear deal deadline approaches, a fundamental question persists: What lessons can be drawn from the generational struggle spanning eight US administrations–four Democratic and four Republican? Can Trump take bolder, even unthinkable, steps than his predecessors? Whether he’s forging a new path or retracing old missteps could define not just his legacy, but the future of US-Iran relations.

History as a guide

Since 1979, US approaches to Iran have not only shifted from one administration to the next—they’ve often diverged within them, shaped by internal rivalries, changing regional dynamics, and evolving perceptions of Iran’s threat.



In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan embodied this tension. His administration initially pursued covert diplomacy—most infamously through the Iran-Contra Affair —but later engaged in direct military confrontation in the Persian Gulf (Operation Praying Mantis), a decisive clash towards the end of the Iran-Iraq War.



The 1990s brought a different posture under President Bill Clinton. Initially, his administration championed a “dual containment ” strategy, targetting Iran and Iraq, and reinforced US naval presence in the Gulg by stationing the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. But by his second term, Clinton had begun to soften his stance. In 1998, he offered a subtle diplomatic olive branch to Tehran, including an indirect apology aimed at opening channels with President Mohammad Khatami.

Then there was George W. Bush who initially explored cooperation after 9/11—particularly regarding post-Taliban Afghanistan—but soon shifted to military pressure, famously branding Iran part of the 'Axis of Evil ' alongside Iraq and North Korea.



Then came President Obama, who attempted to reconcile pressure with engagement. His administration imposed crippling sanctions during the presidency of Mahmoud Ahmadinejad while keeping “all options on the table.” Yet when Hassan Rouhani, a self-styled moderate, came to power, Obama pivoted to diplomacy. This ultimately led to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

But these shifting policies have often been hamstrung by internal divisions. The Carter administration was famously split between the hawkish Zbigniew Brzezinski and the diplomacy-focused Cyrus Vance, resulting in an inconsistent Iran policy. This division ultimately contributed to the failure to resolve the 1979 -1981 American Embassy hostage crisis through either diplomacy or military action.



The Bush administration saw similar tensions, with hawks like Dick Cheney and Donald Rumsfeld clashing with doves like Colin Powell. Powell, for instance, told reporters he was open to exploring opportunities with Iran “without having any Vaseline in our eyes, with respect to the nature of the government or the history of the past 22 years.”



Though the Trump administration may appear more ideologically unified, it too shows signs of internal conflict.



Vice President J.D. Vance has warned against escalation, stating , “War with Iran is not in the US interest.” Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly pressing for tougher action , against the backdrop of shifting geo-politics in the Middle East that didn’t exist months ago. Trump himself remains a wildcard, alternating between anti-war populism and hawkish bravado. Having vowed to end America’s “forever wars”, he now flirts with launching a new one with Iran. Does he truly know whether he wants to negotiate—or escalate?

Three possible paths

Over the past 46 years, US strategies toward Iran have generally fallen into three broad categories: containment and sanctions, military pressure, and diplomacy.



The first and most frequently deployed approach has been economic containment . From Clinton’s “dual containment” to Obama’s “ crimpling sanctions ,” successive administrations have sought to isolate and pressure Iran economically.

These measures have undeniably hurt Iran’s economy and limited its global reach. However, they have largely failed to bring about lasting change in Iran’s foreign policy or internal governance. At best, such pressure has helped usher in reformist governments willing to engage—suggesting that while sanctions can influence internal dynamics, they do not guarantee transformation.