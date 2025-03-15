The constant flow of news coming out of the Middle East, especially from Palestine since October 7, 2023, has been difficult to follow in detail.

We reached a level where some reports were more important than others, while a few almost immediately vanished from the news cycle.

One such story unfolded on Thursday night, February 20, 2025, after bombs exploded on three empty passenger buses. The incident rattled Tel Aviv and sent Israeli officials frothing at the mouth as they called for retaliation.

As expected, Israel was quick to blame the Palestinian resistance. Reports soon flooded social media, claiming that Palestinian groups had carried out the bombing in response to recent Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli authorities even claimed to have found a note along with an unexploded IED that read, “Martyrs, Nasrallah, Sinwar”, priming the ground for pinning the blame on the Palestinians.

Israeli news outlets were also quick to blame Qassam Brigades Tulkarm Battalion for the bombing, something the group categorically denied .

But there was no stopping the war-mongering Israeli crowd. Hours after the bombings, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his military to conduct an operation in the occupied West Bank.

The next day, Netanyahu was photographed sitting inside a Palestinian home in the Tulkarem refugee camp with military commanders with an Israeli flag put up on the wall, adding to the humiliation of Palestinians forced out of their homes.

Over subsequent days, the news cycle moved on to other stories as Israel spread unverified allegations surrounding the death of the Bibas family members and regional countries focused on bringing the ceasefire back on track.

So who planted bombs on the buses and detonated them? Here’s what we know about the publicly available details related to the investigation into the blasts.

Israeli authorities have imposed a three-week publication ban on details related to bus explosions. The ban came after Israel's internal security service (Shin Bet) announced the arrest of two Jewish Israelis suspected of involvement in the incident.

An Israeli court extended the detention of one Israeli suspect by 10 days.

The Israeli government has barred the suspect from meeting his lawyer. The search for additional suspects and accomplices is still ongoing. The lawyer of one of the suspects rejected the accusations. He described his client as someone who “loves the Land of Israel and its people.”

We don't have more information because Israel has effectively prohibited any information from coming out.

However, if the long history of Israeli “counterterrorism” has taught us anything, it is that if the attackers were indeed from the occupied West Bank, their names and faces would have been all over the Israeli media, and their homes would have long been demolished.

The arrest of two Jewish Israelis related to bus bombings should serve as a reminder of the intricate relationship between the violent Jewish far-right movements and the Israeli state.

The violent history of Zionism

The roads that led to the creation of the state of Israel were paved by violent underground groups that acted in the name of Jewishness and Zionism.

From 1920 to 1948, Zionist organisations such as Haganah (Hebrew literal translation meaning Defence), Irgun (officially called the National Military Organization in the Land of Israel), and Lehi (officially called Fighters for the Freedom of Israel), spread terror in Palestine and beyond.

Even though these groups had differences, they were united in their goal to establish a Zionist state on the occupied lands of Palestine. Originally, these outfits were expected to dissolve after Israel’s creation.

Instead, they were legalised, and many of their leaders made their way into Israeli politics and the military. Their leaders included Zionist ideologues such as Ze'ev Jabotinsky. They also included David Ben-Gurion and Menachem Begin, who later became Israel’s prime ministers.

Victims of pre-1948 Zionist violence included the Arabs living in Palestine and the ruling elite, the British.