INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
Brazil rejects new Israeli envoy; Tel Aviv declares Lula persona non grata
Israel reaffirms Lula da Silva's persona non grata status as ties between the two countries hit a new low.
Brazil has been vocal about its support for Palestine since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza in 2023. / AP
August 25, 2025

Brazil has refused to approve the appointment of a new Israeli ambassador to the country, prompting Israel to downgrade its ties with the Latin American country and reaffirm President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's status as "persona non grata", deepening the diplomatic crisis between the two countries, Israeli media said.

Lula da Silva refused on Monday to appoint Gali Dagan, the former ambassador to Colombia, as the new envoy to Brazil, leaving the position vacant.

The Times of Israel cited the Israeli Foreign Ministry as announcing that ties with Brasilia are being conducted at a lower level.

"After Brazil, unusually, refrained from replying to Ambassador Dagan's request for agreement, Israel withdrew the request, and relations between the countries are now being conducted at a lower diplomatic level," the outlet cited the ministry as saying.

The developments mark a new low for the relations between Brasilia and Tel Aviv, which were already strained over the plight of Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Brazil recalled its ambassador to Israel last year over Israel's carnage in Gaza and has not appointed a replacement.

In response, Israel declared Brazil's Lula da Silva "persona non grata", after he compared Israel's actions in Gaza to the Nazis.

"What is happening in the Gaza Strip is not war. This is genocide. It is not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It is a war between a trained military against women and children," Lula da Silva said then.

On Monday, Israel reaffirmed Lula da Silva's persona non grata status.

Brazil has been vocal about its support for Palestine since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza in 2023.

In July, Brazil announced it would join South Africa's genocide lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Brazil formally recognised Palestine on December 5, 2010, with the 1967 borders.

SOURCE:TRT World
