Twenty-six countries have offered to contribute to Ukraine's security after any ceasefire deal with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said after a summit, adding that US support would be finalised in the coming days.

A summit of Kiev's "coalition of the willing" allies to firm up security guarantees if or when there is a peace deal in Ukraine was followed by a video conference with US President Donald Trump.

"We have today 26 countries that have formally committed, and some others have not yet taken a position to deploy as a 'reassurance force' troops in Ukraine or be present on the ground, in the sea, or in the air," Macron told reporters after the summit on Thursday.

He added that "this force does not seek to wage any war on Russia.”

American support for the Europe-sponsored security guarantees would be finalised "in the coming days," Macron added.