WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine to receive security from 26 countries after Russia peace deal: Macron
The French president says that European countries would impose new sanctions on Russia along with the United States should Moscow continue to refuse a peace deal.
Ukraine to receive security from 26 countries after Russia peace deal: Macron
France hosts 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting on support to Ukraine. / Reuters
September 4, 2025

Twenty-six countries have offered to contribute to Ukraine's security after any ceasefire deal with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said after a summit, adding that US support would be finalised in the coming days.

A summit of Kiev's "coalition of the willing" allies to firm up security guarantees if or when there is a peace deal in Ukraine was followed by a video conference with US President Donald Trump.

"We have today 26 countries that have formally committed, and some others have not yet taken a position to deploy as a 'reassurance force' troops in Ukraine or be present on the ground, in the sea, or in the air," Macron told reporters after the summit on Thursday.

He added that "this force does not seek to wage any war on Russia.”

American support for the Europe-sponsored security guarantees would be finalised "in the coming days," Macron added.

Recommended

He said there was "no doubt" concerning the US readiness to take part in the security effort.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European allies for agreeing to send troops to Ukraine post-war, describing the move as a first "concrete step.”

"I think that today, for the first time in a long time, this is the first such serious concrete step," Zelenskyy told reporters.

The French president also said that European countries would impose new sanctions on Russia "in collaboration with the United States" should Moscow continue to refuse a peace deal.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye renews pledge to spearhead peace efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games