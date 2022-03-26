Fast News

While no cause has yet been determined for the crash, online tracking data showed the jet rapidly dropped from an altitude of about 8,900 to 2,400 metres in just over a minute.

Searchers found the cockpit voice recorder on Wednesday but have yet to find the flight data recorder. (Reuters)

All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead, the country's civil aviation authority has said.

"All 123 passengers and nine crew members of flight MU5735 of China Eastern airlines have been killed on board on March 21," Hu Zhenjiang, deputy director-general of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference on Saturday.

"The identity of 120 victims has been determined by DNA identification."

After the announcement, Hu and the assembled journalists stood to observe a minute's silence for the victims of the tragedy.

Dozens of victims' relatives had been waiting for days as rescue teams combed heavily forested slopes for plane debris and signs of survivors from Monday's disaster near the city of Wuzhou, Guangxi province.

READ MORE: Plane with 132 people on board crashes in China

Cause unknown

While no cause has yet been determined, online tracking data showed the plane rapidly dropped from an altitude of about 8,900 to 2,400 metres in just over a minute.

Aviation officials previously confirmed they had found a black box they believed to be the cockpit voice recorder, which should provide important clues to the cause of the crash.

The jet, a Boeing 737-800, was equipped with two recorders: one in the rear passenger cabin tracking flight data, and the other a cockpit voice recorder. Rescuers are still looking for the other recorder.

The cause has mystified aviation authorities, who have scoured the site's rugged terrain for clues as to what sparked China's deadliest plane crash in nearly 30 years.

China Eastern had earlier said the crashed plane, which was nearly seven years old, had met all airworthiness requirements pre-flight.

Following the incident, the company launched a safety overhaul, grounding all 223 of its Boeing 737-800 aeroplanes for checks.

The disaster provoked an unusually swift public response from President Xi Jinping, who ordered a probe into its cause as aviation authorities vowed an extensive two-week check-up of China's vast passenger fleet.

A notice from the State Council and Ministry of Emergency Management on Wednesday called for industries across the board to "rectify potential safety hazards".

The crash affects the return for Boeing's 737 MAX in China, the last big market where the US planemaker is still awaiting approval to resume flying following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a combined 346 people in 2018 and 2019.

READ MORE: No survivors found in wreckage of China Eastern plane crash

Source: AFP