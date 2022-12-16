Fast News

Britain experiences a wave of industrial action including those from nurses, postal workers, and university lecturers.

Union leader says he knows that "public to be upset about the disruption, but anger should be put towards government, companies." (AP)

Commuters across the UK have been facing massive disruptions as just one in five trains are projected to operate on Friday and Saturday amid fresh strikes hitting the country.

The members of the UK's biggest rail union (RMT) started their latest industrial action at midnight, which will last 48 hours, they will also go on strike from 6 PM on Christmas Eve until 5.59 AM on December 27 after it rejected a pay offer from Network Rail.

Mick Lynch, the RMT's general secretary, told Sky News the impact of the upcoming strikes would be "minimal."

"The railway shuts down on Christmas Eve in any case to do engineering works, so there aren't scheduled trains on Christmas Day, nor Boxing Day, and the railway curtails its activities early on Christmas Eve," he said.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail's chief negotiator, previously said the RMT is "playing fast and loose with people's Christmas plans, and the new strike dates announced deliberately target vital engineering work designed to improve the railway."

READ MORE: Thousands of UK rail workers go on strike again

Sarah Morice reports from outside a train station in London to find out how commuters are being affected by a major rail worker strike pic.twitter.com/dJ0aAJq2AW — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 13, 2022

'Strike action across the country'

London bus drivers also announced industrial action in the run-up to Christmas, with strikes taking place on December 10 and December 15 and an upcoming one on December 17.

Road traffic officers and control room operators working for National Highways Friday also started three weeks of strike action across the country, according to the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union.

About 1,000 Border Force workers will also walk out from Friday, December 23, until New Year's Eve – Saturday, December 31.

A previous government statement said: "military personnel, civil servants and volunteers from across government are being trained to support Border Force at airports and ports across the UK in the event of potential strike action."

"Border Force is ready to deploy resources to meet critical demand and support flow travellers through the border. However, those entering the UK should be prepared for potential disruption," it added.

Strikes cancelled

Meanwhile, a Eurostar strike has been cancelled amid fresh talks over a pay dispute, but further planned strikes are still in place at this point.

Another strike which was supposed to begin Friday at Heathrow airport involving ground handlers has been cancelled after last-ditch peace talks.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said: "Unite has been adamant that Menzies (Heathrow employer) was able to offer an improved pay offer and that has proved to be the case.

As an act of goodwill, the strike action scheduled to begin tomorrow has been suspended so that members can be balloted on the new offer."

READ MORE: UK government mulls calling on military to ease strikes: Conservative Party

Source: TRTWorld and agencies