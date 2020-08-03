Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 18 million people and has killed more than 692,000. Here are the latest updates for August 3:

A cyclist passes a group of police and soldiers patrolling the Docklands area of Melbourne on August 2, 2020. (AFP)

Australia's Melbourne braces for closures, losses to contain Covid-19

Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne entered its first day of tougher restrictions to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus as residents braced for further announcements on business closures.

The state of Victoria declared a "state of emergency" on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital as part of the country's harshest movement restrictions to date.

The move was backed by the federal government with Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying it was "regrettably necessary" to stop the spread of the pandemic.

State premier Daniel Andrews was expected to announce fresh measures around businesses that must close later on Monday.

Under the new restrictions, a curfew from 8 pm to 5 am will be in place for six weeks, barring the city's nearly five million people from leaving their houses except for work or to receive or give care.

Mexico records 274 new deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 4,853 virus cases and 274 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 439,046 cases and 47,746 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Britain to roll out millions of 90-minute tests

Millions of tests able to detect the virus within 90 minutes will be rolled out to British hospitals, care homes and laboratories to boost capacity in the coming months, the country's health minister said.

They will comprise 5.8 million tests using DNA and 450,000 swab tests. Neither will need to be administered by a health professional, said Matt Hancock.

"The fact these tests can detect flu as well as Covid-19 will be hugely beneficial as we head into winter, so patients can follow the right advice to protect themselves and others," he said.

Brazil registers 25,800 cases

Brazil recorded 25,800 cases of the virus and 541 deaths in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 2.73 million virus cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 94,104, according to ministry data.

