TechLit Africa provides thousands of rural schoolchildren with access to computer labs, helping facilitate positive outcomes in poverty eradication.

In her speech at the Pakistan National Council of Arts in 2020, Turkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan said, “no society can progress without empowering its own people” - a statement that resonates with 29-year-old Nelly Cheboi, the founder of TechLit Africa.

Cheboi’s story was far from a fairy tale.

She grew up in rural Kenya-Baringo County, acutely aware of how poverty affected her. Spurred by hardship growing up, Cheboi decided to be the change she wanted to see in the world. She put her head down, studied hard in school, received a scholarship to attend university in the US, and lifted her family out of poverty.

Today, she is renowned for starting up TechLit, which recycles old computers and IT tech, establishes computer labs in schools across Kenya, and teaches kids the skills they need to enter the digital economy.

In December 2022, Cheboi was named CNN’s Hero of the Year, catapulting her company and cause to international acclaim.

“I grew up in rural Kenya in poverty, going to bed hungry or school barefoot, and I became motivated to find sustainable solutions towards poverty. I mean, these kids deserve a better life than what I experienced. That was enough motivation to start TechLit,” Cheboi told TRT World.

The soft-spoken Tech guru took a massive undertaking and turned her goals into a reality. She knew if she was to kick poverty from her village, she had to start with its youth.

“Most people don’t know how to send an email, but it’s not their fault. So, what we decided to do instead is work with kids. How can we incorporate this as part of their growing up, and as part of schooling? How can we teach them all these skills? It became easier to go into existing schools and have these classes as part of their day-to-day activities,” said Cheboi.

Winner of the 2022 CNN Hero of the Year, Nelly Cheboi is the founder of TechLit Africa, which teaches digital skills in rural primary schools. (Macharia Anne / TRTWorld)

As Kenya becomes a technology leader in East Africa, the digital divide has grown in rural communities. Dedicated spaces for technology labs in Kenya are rare in rural areas.

A report by the Kenya Economic Update by the World Bank notes that 44 percent of the urban population have access to the internet while 17 percent in rural areas have the same.

With Cheboi’s program, students learn technology in fun and engaging ways while expressing their creativity, as the steady installation of TechLit Labs in schools facilitates positive outcomes in poverty eradication.

The first effect is that information technology has increased awareness and literacy levels in communities starting with Zawadi Primary School - one of the schools that TechLit labs partnered with.

Seven-year-old Sammy Ruto is one of the program’s beneficiaries. From his facial expressions, it is obvious how happy he was to share his aspirations and what he has learned.

“We have been taught so many things that I didn’t know, like NASA. How to build a website, and more. It’s fun. I would like to be an astronaut when I grow up,” Ruto said.

For another student named Mary Chepkemoi, TechLit introduced her to a new world. She gets to read the history of women she considers her icons, like US Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Kenya’s renowned environmentalist, the late Wangari Maathai.

“I know how to use a computer. Every day I learn something new, it can be the initiatives they are involved in, such as empowering girls in Africa, or the journey to be where they are. I love them and would like to be like them when I grow up,” said Chepkemoi.

Experiences like these from her students are what motivate Cheboi to continue creating more opportunities for children in rural areas.

“I see myself in these kids, but with more resources. These children are like any other kids living in privileged cities. They deserve to learn how to make money online, create a brand and make something out of their lives,” said Cheboi.

The program allows students to learn technology in fun and engaging ways while expressing their creativity. (Macharia Anne / TRTWorld)

Cheboi’s initiative has seen over 4,000 students benefit from her program, and 10 schools in Baringo County have well-equipped computer labs.

Government officials at both the local and national levels are recognising Cheboi’s efforts and the positive impact of technology in helping reduce poverty in the community.

Maureen Karelo, Baringo County Executive Committee of ICT, threw her weight behind Cheboi’s mission.

“Most of these students feel left out because of the lack of resources. These kids are normally neglected by the government. So we tend to rely on non-governmental organisations such as TechLit to bridge the gap. I am glad they are helping children. We hope to see the next Elon Musk come from Baringo County.”

Ezekiel Machogu, Kenya’s Education Cabinet Secretary, says: ”The outcomes of gaining digital skills for children prepare them for the world of work. [It] helps our young people to be inspired by the potential of technology and feel prepared to face the digital future with skills and tools to succeed.”

By the end of 2023, Cheboi hopes to expand the number of TechLit labs in Kenya to 100.

“However, more needs to be done to ensure digital skills and learning opportunities are available in every classroom, and accessible to every student, whether online or from their school. Only then can a generation emerge into adulthood with tools and the mindset they need,” Cheboi noted.

“Empowering and ‘fixing poverty’ in my community is top of the agenda. That is what I want to be remembered for.”

Source: TRT World