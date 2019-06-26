From the deaths of a Salvadoran migrant and his two-year-old daughter at the US border to a rising heat wave sweeping across Europe, here are some of the top images in the news on June 25 and June 26, 2019.

People cool off in the fountain of the Trocadero, as the Eiffel Tower is visible in background, in Paris, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Authorities warned that temperatures could top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some parts of Europe over the coming days, the effect of hot air moving northward from Africa. French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said more than half of France is on alert for high temperatures Tuesday and the hot weather is expected to last until the end of the week. (AP)

A Pakistani drug addict sits next to his friend under a sheet at a roadside in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Pakistan is one of the countries hardest hit by narcotics abuse in the world. Pakistan will also observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Wednesday, June 26. (AP)

A protester walks by the U.S. emblem with "Help" message stuck during a protest outside the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Hong Kong activists opposed to contentious extradition legislation on Wednesday called on leaders of the U.S., the European Union and others to raise the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping at this week's G-20 summit in Japan. (AP)

Korea defense veteran Robert Rueppel visits a memorial after a ceremony, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Philadelphia, to mark the 69th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War. South Korea and North Korea fought a devastating three-year war in the early 1950s that ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. (AP)

People and goods flow freely by raft across the Suchiate River between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, right, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says tightening of immigration controls has focused "more than anything" on regulating entries at its southern border. (AP)

Dominic Lendo dances in front of Michael Jackson's mausoleum at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale, Calif., on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, on the 10th Anniversary of Jackson's death. Fans are gathering to pay tribute to the King of Pop, congregating at his former home, the cemetery where he is interred and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (AP)

Visitors walk behind an anatomical 3d object of a human skull at the stand of US company Stratasys during the international fairs FabCon 3.D and Rapid.Tech at Messe Erfurt in Erfurt, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP)

China's Wu Haiyan, left, shoots the ball next to Italy's Aurora Galli during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Italy and China at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Italy won 2-0. (AP)

Security forces stand guard in front of the provincial council building during a demonstration demanding better public services and jobs, and the end to corruption in Basra, southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (AP)

Security stands watch on the tarmac as a helicopter carries Secretary of State Mike Pompeo back to his plane after meetings in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, during an unannounced visit. (AP)

Source: TRT World