A man rides his bike in front of the moon and fighter jets fill the sky over Berlin - here are some of the top images in the news on June 16 and June 17, 2019.

We look at some of the most striking images of the day, including the protests in Hong Kong and the latest from Sudan.

Protesters take a rest near the Legislative Council after staginga massive protest against the unpopular extradition bill in Hong Kong, Monday, June 17, 2019. [Kin Cheung] (AP)

A member of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitaries mans a machine gun turret while on guard outside the offices of the anti-corruption prosecution in the capital Khartoum on June 16, 2019. Hundreds of protesters have been killed as Sudan's military clamps down on the opposition. [Yasuyoshi Chiba] (AFP)

Lionel Messi races past Colombia's Jefferson Lerma during Argentina's 2-0 loss in the Copa America tournament [Rodolfo Buhrer] (Reuters)

In a photo taken on June 16, 2019 swimmers rest beside a wave pool at the Munsu water park in North Korea's capital Pyongyang. [Ed Jones] (AFP)

Douglas C-47 and DC-3 aircrafts, also known colloquially as "Rosinenbomber" (German for "raisin bomber"), are seen during the Berlin Airlift, flying over former Tempelhof airfield to mark the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2019. [Fabrizio Bensch] (Reuters)

Veteran orangutan Nenette celebrates her 50th birthday at the zoo of the Jardin des Plantes in Paris, France, June 16, 2019. [Benoit Tessier] (Reuters)

A biker rides his motorbike as a full moon is seen behind, in Van province of Turkey on June 16, 2019. [Ozkan Bilgin] (AA)

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank protest against the so-called 'deal of the century'. Israel is meeting Gulf leaders in Bahrain in a bid to push the deal through. [Musa al Shaer] (AFP)

