From two devastating mass shootings in the US to continued protests in Hong Kong, here are some of the top images from the weekend.

We look at some of the most striking images of the day, including French inventor Franky Zapata’s arrival in Dover on a Flyboard (on his second attempt), the Pan American Games’ women’s surfing competition, and Americans Cori Gauff and Catherine Mcnally celebrating their trophies in the Citi Open tennis tournament.

Nuns shelter from the sun with their umbrellas bearing the colors of the Vatican flag prior to the start of Pope Francis Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Pope Francis told a crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square for the weekly Angelus blessing Sunday that ''I am spiritually close to the victims of the episodes of violence that have bloodied Texas, California and Ohio, in the United States, striking defenceless people.'' (Gregorio Borgia / AP)

Rene Aguilar and Jackie Flores pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (Andres Leighton / AP)

Mourners gather at the scene of a mass shooting during a vigil, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple people in Ohio were killed in the second mass shooting in the US in less than 24 hours. (John Minchillo / AP)

A man drives through a flooded road after Wipha typhoon in Hanoi, Vietnam August 4, 2019. (Nguyen Huy Kham / Reuters)

An aircraft flies above as people walk through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Aug.4, 2019. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (Rajanish Kakade / AP)

French inventor Franky Zapata arrives to Dover on a Flyboard during his second attempt to cross the English channel from Sangatte to Dover, Britain August 4, 2019. (Henry Nicholls / Reuters)

A protester jumps over the gate as protesters exit the Causeway Bay MTR station as they proceed to the anti-extradition bill protest destination, in Hong Kong, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. The first of two planned protests in Hong Kong on Sunday has kicked off from a public park just hours after police said they arrested more than 20 people for unlawful assembly and other offences during the previous night's demonstrations. (Vincent Thian / AP)

Surfing - XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Women's SUP Surfing Final - Punta Rocas Complex, Lima, Peru - August 4, 2019. Peru's Vania Torres in action. (Guadalupe Pardo / Reuters)

Aug 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Cori Gauff of the United States (L) and Catherine Mcnally of the United States (R) pose with the champions trophies after their match against Fanny Stollar of Hungary and Maria Sanchez of the United States (both not pictured) in the women's doubles final of the 2019 Citi Open at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY / Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies