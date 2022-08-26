Fast News

Scholars argue that the council requires reforms in order to ensure international peace and security by the UN.

The Communications Directorate of Türkiye is holding panels countries to emphasise the critical need for a UNSC reform. (AA)

Türkiye's Communications Directorate has organised a panel on the need for UN Security Council reforms in Amsterdam.

Moderated by Turkish scholar Giray Sadik, the panel brought together Turkish professor Ozden Zeynep Oktav, European Parliament MP Ryszard Czarnecki and Alberto Turkstra, project manager of Brussels-based think tank Diplomatic World Institute.

Friday's panel kicked off with a video message from Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Altun said the UN has made significant contributions to peace and stability in various geographies of the world since its establishment. However, he said the UN Security Council needs reforms.

The UN has found itself in desperate straits in the face of recent human tragedies and wars, Altun said.

'More effective, more functional UN'

Türkiye’s demand for reform within the UN structure is an opportunity for the system to revise itself, Oktav told Anadolu Agency after her talk.

"Türkiye is not a revisionist country or a country that left the status quo with a demand for reform in the UN system. On the contrary, it makes an important contribution to the continuation of the existing system," she said.

She said that the UN remains "passive" over the threats Türkiye is facing, many of them stemming from irregular migration and terrorism.

Praising Türkiye's mediation role in Russia's offensive against Ukraine, Oktav said: "The agreement that allowed Ukraine to export grains was signed in Istanbul. In this respect, of course, Türkiye’s role is appreciated by Europe."

She criticised the US for being "a hegemon power that prefers prolonged wars" instead of security and stability.

Speaking at the panel, Polish politician Czarnecki said the UN was ineffective in solving the problems across the world.

"We demand a more effective, more functional UN," said Czarnecki.

He said the structure of the UN Security Council was established in 1945 with five permanent members.

"The world has changed a lot since then, we are in a completely different situation now, but this important structure still functions as it used to do 80 years ago," he added.

He called for a more balanced distribution of power to address international crises and conflicts.

For his part, Turkstra underlined the need for the change, saying: "We all know that this radical change in the UN is essential. Looking at the global structure, we need reform to ensure international peace and security by the UN."

