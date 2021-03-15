Fast News

Ibrahim Babat, who is said to be a YPG “brigade commander,” was caught during an operation inside Syria, Turkish intelligence sources say.

Handout picture of PKK's so-called brigade commander Ibrahim Babat released by Turkish Intelligence. Ankara, Turkey, March 15, 2021. (AA)

Turkish intelligence forces have nabbed a senior PKK/YPG terrorist who revealed the terror group's plots to attack Turkish army outposts along the Syria border, according to security sources.

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) captured Ibrahim Babat, code-named Sheh Guyi, so-called brigade leader of the terror group, in a point operation in Syria while he was traveling in his vehicle, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist was brought back to Turkey, where questioning revealed the terror group's plans against outposts of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on the Syria-Turkey border, the sources added.

The MIT also seized handmade explosives, landmines and electric detonators in the terror group's possession, meant to be used in its attacks on the Operation Peace Spring area, it added.

Babat joined the PKK/YPG in 2011, started his activities in rural areas of the Haftanin region in northern Iraq and later moved in 2017 to Syria, where he rose in the terror group's ranks.

Military offensives

Terror groups gained territory during the 10-year civil war in Syria, but Turkey has launched three operations in the past five years against the YPG and Daesh.

In 2018, Turkish forces and their Syrian allies liberated the northwestern region of Afrin from YPG/PKK terrorists.

The latest Turkish offensive against YPG/PKK was in October 2019 in northern Syria, leading to the capture of areas between the towns of Tal Abyad and Ras al Ain.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies