Authorities warn of dangerous flash floods as the Category One hurricane approaches.

Landfall is expected between the coastal communities of Orinoco and Laguna de Perlas, north of Bluefields, said Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo. (AFP)

Tropical storm Julia has turned into a hurricane as it swirled towards Central America, where it is expected to make landfall along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast.

"Julia has become a hurricane with 75 mile-per-hour (120 kilometre-per-hour) maximum sustained winds" as it passed near Colombia, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The NHC added that "life-threatening flash floods and mudslides" were possible due to heavy rain "over Central America and Southern Mexico through early next week."

An official from Colombia's environment ministry said the hurricane had touched down on the Caribbean islands along with a third, Santa Catalina, at about 2300 GMT (6pm local time), causing rain and lightning in the country's north.

Probability of winds caused by Hurricane Julia in the affected countries of Central America.



Flash floods and mudslides from heavy rain are possible in the upcoming days in the region.

While authorities have so far reported no significant damage or casualties in the islands, home to about 48,000 people, President Gustavo Petro put the area on "maximum alert" and ordered hotels to open space for use as shelters.

Julia is classified as a Category One storm, on the low side of the five-tier Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

