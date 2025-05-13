In London’s saturated art scene of museums and galleries, Palestinian stories are often left out of the frame.

But in the heart of the city, just steps from the constant churn of King’s Cross Station, a powerful exhibition interrupts the rhythm. On limited display, it compels passersby to slow down, double-take, and stop. Breaking their stride, and perhaps their silence.

Before them stands a colossal Phoenix encased behind the glass walls of Central Saint Martin’s (CSM) Window Gallery. Wings outstretched, aflame in crimson oils, the mythical bird almost blazes through the panels like a beacon, staring back, refusing to die.

Standing at seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, the mural is the centrepiece of Malak Mattar’s Falasteen, the first solo exhibition by a Palestinian artist ever held at CSM, and a rare moment of rupture in the institution’s long silence around Palestine.

The art space is carved into the side of the prestigious art school’s Granary Building, an immense Victorian-era warehouse built from weathered brown brick. It dates back to the 1840s, a time when Britain’s empire was at its height, and Palestine was under Ottoman rule – still decades before Theodore Herzl would pen Der Judenstaat (The Jewish State), envisioning a future Jewish state “preferably in Palestine,” and long before the Balfour Declaration would redraw history.



Now, inside these colonial-era walls, Mattar’s mural speaks back, telling the story of a stolen land, cindered olive trees and charred bodies. Bearing witness to a war that, since 1948, has never truly ended, only paused, and to a Palestinian resolve that is so strong it even has its own term: sumud.



Memory under siege

Her work arrives during one of the darkest chapters in Gaza’s history.

Since October 2023, Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed almost 53,000 Palestinians , most of them women and children. Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened. Families have been erased. Cultural memory, heritage, and history are being wiped out alongside lives. What many are calling a genocide is unfolding in real time, while much of the world continues to look away.

Palestinian art, especially now, matters as a form of preservation of that which is constantly under threat: names, stories, identity. Life itself.

As Palestinian art curator Aser El Saqqa, and managing director of Arts Canteen puts it: “Malak’s exhibition comes at a very significant moment, as she reflects on the bitter reality in Gaza particularly, and Palestine generally.

Mattar, 25, is small in stature, and is dwarfed by her creation – Gaza is a Phoenix. Draped in black, a shawl embroidered with red tatreez patterns crosses her shoulders. Her dark doe-eyes resemble those of the girls from her early paintings . But it’s her voice that holds you. Deep and rasped with a history of a time before her, but of a struggle that still continues.



When she speaks, her words emerge like defiant brushstrokes, deliberate and bold.



“The Phoenix is a powerful symbol in Gaza,” she says. “It’s the logo of our municipality . Even when they want us all dead, we rise, again and again.”



Across the mural, there is a collage of layered images, many feel familiar to those who have been following the news.



A predatory tank crawls toward makeshift shelters. Somewhere in the middle, schoolchildren sit hunched under rubble, trying to study through war. And towards the left, a gorilla glares back, representing the animals that had once escaped Gaza’s small zoo after Israeli attacks.