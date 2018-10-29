Every year, millions of Shia Muslims gather in the southern Iraqi city of Karbala, on one of the world’s largest but least publicised pilgrimages. They come together to remember the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussein, who was killed in battle in the 7th century.

This highly significant and spiritual event is called Arba’een, which translates from Arabic as “forty”. It culminates 40 days after Ashura, which marks the day of Hussein’s death.

Last year Iraqi Shia clerics said around 13 million people took part in Arba’een, and as many can be expected again this year.

Visitors make their journeys to the city of Karbala on foot, taking between one and four days to walk from Baghdad, 100km from Karbala, or from the shrine city of Najaf, 75km away.

Arba'een is more than a religious occasion: Iraqis, as well as millions of foreigners from as far and wide as the USA and India, come together in a festival-like atmosphere.

Service stations known as mawkibs line the entire route, shutting down highways into Karbala for the festival period. Volunteers working from tents offer sugary tea, foot massages and beds for the night to weary pilgrims, who carry belongings on their backs or on carts of all shapes and sizes.

Lost-and-found services reunite children gone astray with their parents, and families come out to offer home-made juice and meals cooked up in enormous metal vats.

Cows are penned in ready for slaughter, while live sheep trot alongside pilgrims, looking somewhat out of place against motorway signs and the tarmacked roads. Their wool is handed out for luck and good health on the journey.