Benue, Nigeria — 10-year-old Aondoungwa Gbawuan squats as he moulds bricks for a hut he is planning to build. Without cement, he mixes water and clay, then moulds the bricks, which he arranges in a rectangular form to dry.

Unlike cement which dries quickly, the bricks will stay under the sun for a month before he can use them to build his hut. He had gone to the bush to get sorghum bicolour culms - commonly used for fencing and the radiating bends of conical hut-roofs.

Gbawaun has never built a hut before, but he has a very good reason for doing so now.

Born into a family of 12 at Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma in Benue, a state in Nigeria’s middle belt, he said he can no longer share a room with his nine siblings and parents because it's uncomfortable. It’s rare in Nigeria to see a child of his age to make this sort of a decision.

“I want to build a hut to let my parents know I’m not comfortable sleeping in the room with them and my siblings. I want to let parents know how they subject their children to hardship by giving birth to many,” he told TRT World.

“I want to warn parents intending to give birth to many children not to do so,” he said.

Many children born into families with lots of children in Benue, where Gbawuan is from, do not go to school because their parents can't afford an education for them.

Over the years, Nigeria has failed to control its population growth. The country’s population is an estimated 180 million according to the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics. Benue state's population is around 5.3 million.

Despite its agricultural dominance, the state is still unable to meet the needs of its citizens. Compounding state failure, parents fail at family planning, subjecting their children and themselves to greater hardship.

Gbawuan’s father, Godwin, a farmer, said they need to have as many children as possible for the farm.

“I always wanted my children to assist me in my farms that is why I thought it was necessary to have many children.”

Godwin described his son as an “independent and hardworking child” who thinks like a man.

“Nobody told him to build a hut. He just woke up one morning and said he wants to build a hut for himself and I did not stop him,” Godwin said.

Lack of family planning

Godwin said if he knew about family planning, he would not have given birth to as many children as he has done.

“Health workers are yet to bring the idea to us here in the community.”

Titus Agbaape, a farmer who has 16 children and four wives, supported Godwin’s claim. Agbaape, who lives at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Gbajimba said his children would not have been suffering if they were better educated about family planning.