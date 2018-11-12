Italy and the European Union have been on a collision course since Berlusconi was overthrown in a "coup" in 2011.

More recently the Italian government had to submit its 2019 budget for approval in Brussels, which the EU Commision, an unelected body, controversially rejected. It gave the Italian government two weeks to yield to EU demands, which would give Italy until November 13 to respond.

Italy has been led by the right-wing League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement since June 2018 with the parties commanding more than 69 percent of the vote share.

Elected on a platform of rejecting EU-imposed economic austerity and increasing fears on immigration, Rome and Brussels have been increasingly at odds.

The new coalition government in Rome has sought to flex its muscle and exercise its democratic mandate by standing up to Brussels putting both sides in an increasingly dangerous showdown.

The third largest economy in the EU has seen its fortunes wane since it joined the Eurozone in 2000. Italy's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is barely larger now than it was in 2000.

The 2009 financial crisis has only compounded Italian economic woes.

What is the fight about?

Italia's real GDP growth has averaged a paltry -0.13 percent since 2006 according to Eurostat, the EU's statistical agency. Whereas the EU as a whole has grown by 1.24 percent.

Thomas Fazi, a writer based in Italy speaking to TRT World believes the current tussle between Italy and the EU is a "crucial turning point in the slow-motion collapse of the EU."

"From an economic standpoint, it is patently absurd to force further austerity on a country that continues to be mired by mass unemployment such as Italy: in fact, if anything the budget is not expansionary enough," adds Fazi.

The Salvini government has made several modest budgetary proposals including running a budget deficit equal to 2.4 percent of GDP, which would be less than the 3 percent ceiling set by the Maastricht Treaty.

It would also be lower than France's, which has broken EU budgetary rules every year since 2008 and only in 2017 was it able to fall below 3 percent and is currently on 2.7 percent.

But the battle is far more than just about percentage points.

Matteo Salvini, Italy's deputy prime minister, minister of the Interior and also the leader of Lega Nord, a right-wing nationalist party uses Facebook like Trump uses Twitter to get his message out.

On November 1 Salvini delivered a live Facebook address to his followers in which he announced that Italy would no longer bow to EU dictates, "Nothing and nobody, no big or small letter will make us backtrack. Italy will no longer be a slave and will no longer kneel down."

Salvini's coalition partner, Luigi Di Maio and head of the 5-Star Movement was equally strident saying in a recent interview, “We are not turning back from that 2.4 per cent target, that has to be clear ... We will not backtrack by a millimetre.”

Right-wing allies