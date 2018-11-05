Despite the Syrian regime’s gains in most of the country, northern Syria is still a hotbed of various political and armed alliances, from opposition groups to the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK and the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army.

The YPG presence across the Turkish border in Syria has been a thorn in the side for Turkey. Its umbrella organisation, the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has also staged a three-decade armed campaign against the Turkish state, costing tens of thousands lives.

Since the Syrian civil war exploded, the US and Russia have created spheres of influence across the region, using different proxies. In northern Syria, the ancient Euphrates River has traditionally been the border between the Washington-backed and Moscow-backed forces.

A de facto no-fly zone has been in effect—enforced by the US air force, east of the Euphrates River—against the Syrian regime and its backers, where the YPG has established “cantons”, or autonomous regions, since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.

Russia controls the airspace over territories west of the Euphrates River, which have been divided between Turkish-backed forces, other opposition groups and the Assad regime.

Here is a breakdown of everything happening in northern Syria.

Turkey’s cross-border operations

Since mid-2016, Turkey has launched two major military operations across the Syrian border to secure a swathe of territory between YPG-controlled cantons and opposition-controlled Idlib province.

During Turkey’s first Euphrates Shield Operation, from August 2016 to March 2017, the country’s military and its allied forces cleared much of the Daesh presence across its border, capturing the strategic town al-Bab. Daesh has put enormous emphasis on the importance of the town in its apocalyptic vision, so losing the territory was a significant blow.

Euphrates Shield also succeeded in severing the routes between the YPG’s Afrin canton in northwestern Syria west of the Euphrates River and its other cantons, Kobani and Jazira, in northeastern Syria east of the Euphrates River.

The YPG was aiming to join its northeastern cantons with Afrin in order to create a ‘northern zone’ along Turkey’s border to find a way to reach the Mediterranean Sea.

In January of this year, Ankara launched another military operation, Operation Olive Branch, targeting the YPG’s Afrin canton. After three months, Turkey-backed forces were able to claim Afrin and effectively connected the territories controlled through the Euphrates Shield and Operation Olive Branch.

In 2015, Turkey announced its ‘red lines’ on YPG presence west of the Euphrates, saying that if the YPG moves west of the Euphrates, Turkey would have to intervene. Through its operations, Turkey fulfilled its objectives concerning its red lines, securing a Turkish-administered territory between the YPG’s Kobane canton and opposition-controlled Idlib.

Manbij deadlock

The mostly Arab-dominated town, Manbij, located west of the Euphrates, is in the hands of the Manbij Military Council, a YPG-led local group. While the YPG has been recruiting most of its militants from the Syrian Kurdish population, the group has overseen mostly Arab-populated areas like Manbij in northern Syria.

Since 2016, when YPG-led groups claimed the town from Daesh, Turkey repeatedly ordered the group to leave Manbij. After taking over large areas across the Turkish border with its two operations, Turkey started focusing on Manbij and other YPG-led areas east of the Euphrates River.

The YPG’s political and military position in Manbij are supported by Washington through the mobilisation of US special forces in Manbij, preventing Ankara from kicking out YPG-led forces there.