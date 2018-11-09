In Pictures: Diwali celebrations in India and Pakistan
WORLD
4 MIN READ
In Pictures: Diwali celebrations in India and PakistanDiwali, or the festival of lights, is observed by Hindus around the world every year with oil lamps, fireworks, prayers and songs as well as the exchange of gifts and sweets to mark the triumph of good over evil.
A rangoli, made of coloured powder, and illuminated by an earthern oil lamp, adorns the entrance of a shop in the residential area of Vakola in Mumbai. / TRTWorld

Diwali is a significant festival in the Hindu calendar and celebrated by followers of the religion across the world. 

Here's a look at how the festival was celebrated in India and Pakistan this week. 

People shop for new clothes while gifts and sweets are exchanged and firecrackers are set off during Diwali.

Followers of other religions in India also join the Hindus in the Diwali celebrations.

The celebrations of the event in India also mark an arrival of shopping season. 

Retailers offer promotional discounts most similar to Christmas and Eid sales in other countries.

In contrast to previous years, Diwali in Mumbai was subdued, with fewer firecrackers following an order by India’s supreme court that allowed only a two-hour window between 8pm and 10pm for their use.

Recommended

On the other hand, pollution levels were at their peak in the Indian capital of New Delhi. 

The main event of the “festival of lights” in Pakistan was held at Lahore’s Krishna Mandir - one of the two active Hindu temples in the provincial capital of Punjab province. 

Lahore is home to a number of Hindu families, the city once had huge Hindu population before the partition of India in 1947. 

The event is not only restricted to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims were also invited to observe the festival of lights. 

Members of Pakistan’s Hindu community performed the prayers, set off firecrackers, lit oil lamps and sang Bhajans or religious songs.

In Pakistan, Hindus are the largest religious minority with most of them settled in southern province of Sindh. 

Owing to the law and order situation of the country and attacks on minorities, most Hindus in Pakistan prefer to celebrate Diwali indoors or within the confines of their temple compounds. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites