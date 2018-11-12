An award-winning app in South Africa is helping emerging small-scale farmers connect with supermarkets by making it easier for them to market, sell and transport their produce.

Created by young entrepreneurs Karidas Tshintsholo and Matthew Piper, Khula allows businesses to order fresh, organic vegetables straight from the ground.

Its founders say they created the app to find 'African solutions to African problems'.

"We thought if we could find a way to commercialise all those emerging farmers it will have huge implications on employment and basically huge implications on the economic growth of the continent as a whole," Tshintsholo said.

Over six hundred farmers use the app and notable clients include Pick n' Pay, the Michelangelo Hotel and the Sandton Convention Centre.

TRT World'sAdesewa Josh reports.