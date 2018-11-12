After the release of American pastor Andrew Brunson, US-Turkish relations have begun thawing again, but one crucial issue—the YPG presence in northern Syria along the Turkish border—is still a bone of contention between the two NATO allies.

While Washington considers YPG a strong ally in the fight against Daesh, Turkey classes YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, as a terrorist organisation.

The PKK has waged a three-decade armed campaign against the Turkish state, leading to tens of thousands of deaths and both Turkey and the US have designated the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

In fact, the US recently offered a bounty for the three top PKK leaders, but it still continues to distinguish the PKK leadership from YPG. In recent pictures, both YPG and US commanders have been seen celebrating US Veterans Day in the northern Syrian town of Manbij.

Turkey finds US policy regarding the YPG in northern Syria both problematic for Ankara’s security concerns and contradictory in itself.

YPG recruits most of its militants from the Kurdish population in northern Syria, which neighbours Turkey’s predominantly Kurdish-populated southeastern region. Ankara thinks that a YPG consolidation, militarily and politically reinforced by the US, across its border poses a grave danger for Turkey’s national security interests.

According to Turkey’s approach, it’s also contradictory because Washington cannot support an armed group, YPG, when it designates its parent organisation, PKK, as a terrorist organisation.

Washington has refused to recognise any connection between YPG and PKK to date.

Here we explain how both armed groups are connected to each other.

A joint command structure

The YPG is officially the militant wing of the PYD, which is one of the underground parties in Syria established in 2003 under PKK directives. Most of the PYD’s founding members happen to be Syrian Kurds. The PYD has been part of the KCK, which is the umbrella organisation of all PKK groups across Turkey, Iraq, Iran, Syria and other countries since the official establishment of the group in May 2007 by the PKK leadership.

The PYD has also been part of the KKK, the predecessor organisation of the KCK, founded in 2005. Without Abdullah Ocalan’s theoretical frameworks, neither the KKK or KCK would exist today. The founder and leader of the PKK, Ocalan, based his understanding on the adaptation of Murray Bookchin’s democratic confederalism.

As a direct result, Ocalan has been the undisputed leader of the KCK and also all related PKK political groups including the PYD across the Middle East.

PYD and YPG leaders have repeatedly expressed that they recognise Ocalan as their leader, officiating their political position under the PKK.

The shift to democratic confederalism

In many ways, PYD/YPG’s “cantons” across northern Syria have been one of the physical results of Ocalan’s democratic confederalism, which aims to form autonomous regions within the borders of existing Middle Eastern countries with sizeable Kurdish populations.

Under Ocalan’s command, from its establishment in 1974 to his capture in 1998, the PKK had long defended a unified independent Kurdish state. This state would include parts of Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Syria, based on the Marxist-Leninist interpretations of Ocalan.

But after Ocalan was captured by Turkish special forces in Kenya, his thinking on Kurdish independence has apparently gradually changed to democratic confederalism. Since 1999, Ocalan has been imprisoned in Turkey.

The godfather of democratic confederalism is Murray Bookchin, an American socialist. His communalism has been a particular inspiration for Ocalan during his time in prison. The reorientation of the group is an attempt to adapt to both his and the Middle East’s new political realities.

Ocalan has moved from independence to democratic confederalism arguably due to the realities facing the Middle East, seeking a compromise with the Turkish state and other respective states or just adapting some kind of pragmatic window dressing to obscure his goal of an independent Kurdish state.

In any case, beyond being a kind of exceptional example of democratic confederalism, YPG cantons in northern Syria are the direct result of Ocalan’s ideas and the PKK’s adaptation of Ocalan’s thinking.