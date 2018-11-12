Representatives of both the western and eastern governments in civil war-torn Libya were supposed to meet in the Sicilian city of Palermo in Italy - itself a former colonial power in Libya - on November 12 to end the ongoing violence.

Previous reports suggested that Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, a Libyan heavyweight and possible replacement to slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, may not attend the talks. But he arrived in Palermo Monday evening and had a brief conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conti, skipping the high-level dinner hosted by Conti.

Ever since the North African country sank into a civil war in 2011, its western regions have been governed by the UN-backed and Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), led by prime minister Fayez al Sarraj. The Tobruk-based rival government, led by the Libyan strongman Haftar, took control of eastern territories.

Libya has a moderate population of six million people, almost half of its neighbour, Tunisia, where the first popular uprising of the Arab Spring exploded in 2011.

Though Gaddafi ruled the country with an iron fist for 42 years, keeping various tribes in check and stifling dissent, today the ruling bodies of the eastern and western regions are dealing with various competing militias that seek to gain a bigger foothold.

The Libyan civil war has killed thousands and displaced more than 200,000 people. The latest Italian effort is yet another attempt to develop a political framework to end the civil war.

Here are the key issues the conference aims to address:

Stability vs. elections

Foreign intervention has long overshadowed the Libyan civil war. Recently, France and Italy have become two competing influences in Libyan politics.

Paris organised a political conference in May to bring the divided governments to the table. The conference, defending elections in December, failed to yield any decisive outcome over the electoral process. If polls do go ahead, a neutral security apparatus is required to monitor them in a landscape full of hostile armed groups.

In contrast to the French-sponsored Libya talks, Italy wants to focus on long-term stability without designating any timeline on drafting a constitution or scheduling elections, which is what Paris insisted on in the May conference.