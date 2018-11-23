The president of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, recently made headlines when a video surfaced of him lifting a weightlifting barbell (without weights) during a cabinet meeting to the applause of his ministers.

While those not familiar with the reclusive country of Turkmenistan may have been confused by his actions, for those following events in Central Asia this was simply another eccentric act by one of the world’s more peculiar leaders.

While many may find Berdymukhammedov’s antics to be amusing, the situation in Turkmenistan is no joking matter. Since gaining independence after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Turkmenistan has been on a downward spiral. There is little civil society to speak of.

Even though the country is blessed with an abundance of energy resources, there are breadlines popping up around the country.

The security situation in nearby Afghanistan only makes the situation more perilous. Russia is constantly breathing down Turkmenistan’s neck. Beijing is never far away, ready to offer Ashgabat a deal it probably cannot afford.

Last year President Berdymukhammedov was “elected” to a third five-year term with 97 percent of the vote. He tightly controls the judiciary, the legislature, the economy, social services, and the mass media. The government tends toward isolationism and self-described “permanent neutrality."

The cocktail of political and economic mismanagement by Turkmenistan’s elites has left the country in a crisis.

Currency depreciation, autarkic policies, and limited spending on public services have led to economic stagnation. Since there is little money to go around, next year the government will stop providing free electricity, gas, drinking water and salt to the people.

While this is something that might sound crazy to the outside world, it is something that many Turkmens have taken for granted for years.

Lines for basic goods are now common place—especially in the regions outside Ashgabat. Even so, billions of dollars have been wasted on frivolous projects with little or no economic value.

The dubious plan to construct a massive man-made lake in the middle of a desolate desert is expected to cost billions. Ashgabat holds the record for the highest density of white marble-clad buildings anywhere in the world. According to the entry in the Guinness Book of World Records, “if the marble was laid out flat, there would be one square meter of marble for every 4.87 m² of land.”

Those international investors that could enter the country are reluctant to do so because little has been done to improve the business climate, privatise state-owned industries, or combat rampant corruption.

Rigid labour regulations and the nearly complete absence of property rights further limit private-sector activity. Like other countries with economies linked to Russia, Turkmenistan has felt the negative effects of Russia’s poor economic performance and economic sanctions.