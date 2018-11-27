As grisly pieces of evidence continue to come together on the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a new phenomenon has come to light.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have carried out a series of cyber-hacks against Saudi and other foreign nationals living abroad to monitor their movements and actions.

The hacks enabled them to activate phone microphones and cameras; access WhatsApp chats, messages and emails, as well as record conversations.

The surveillance came through an intrusive stealth software called Pegasus, developed by the Israeli NSO Group, valued at $1 billion, which faces severe allegations of civil rights abuse. The initial version of the hacking program required that the victim be tricked into clicking a link sent to them.

The latest version, ‘Pegasus 3’, does not require this, and only needs the SIM card’s phone number to take effect.

Whistleblower Edward Snowden, former US intelligence contractor believes that Jamal Khashoggi was also a victim of the Israeli’s hacking.

The NSO Group approached Saudi Arabia with a system that enabled them to hack mobile phones months before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s infamous purge in 2017 that saw 159 Saudi princes and business leaders imprisoned in the Ritz-Carlton.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretzreported on a number of transactions and deals between Saudi intelligence and the NSO group in the summer of 2017, suggesting that the thaw in relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel has been underway for some time.

As Israel deems the NSO Group’s spyware a weapon, lawsuits against the NSO Group note that it could only have been sold to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates by explicit approval of the Israeli Defence Ministry.

This is by no means the first time Saudi Arabia has crossed legal boundaries to surveil its nationals.

Saud al Qahtani, a close media advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was fired for his involvement in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, is implicated in contracting the Italy-based Hacking Team for Saudi Arabia as early as 2015.

Wikileaks disclosed emails between s.qahtani@royalcourt.go.sa, where he contracted Hacking Team on behalf of the Saudi Royal Court.

But this is only the tip of the iceberg.

In 2012, years before his use of an official government email to contract Hacking Team’s services, he reached out to them using his personal email saudq1978@gmail.com, which matches his official twitter handle @saudq1978.

“We need you to come ASAP,” he wrote to Hacking Team employees.

Hacking Team expressed scepticism, noting that its policy was to "work with governmental agencies only”.

He responded that the Royal Court did not use official email.

“I’m authorized from my government to contact you. We are from the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia, the king office.”

“Considering your esteemed reputation and professionalism, we here at the Center for Media Monitoring and Analysis at the Saudi Royal Court (THE King Office) would like to be in productive cooperation with you and develop a long and strategic partnership,” Saud Al Qahtani writes to Hacking Team.

Throughout his correspondence with Hacking Team, Qahtani was an active user of the online cybercrime Hack Forums, where he asked for help hacking victims and making use of surveillance software.

TRT World’s attempts to reach Saud al-Qahtani for comment were not returned. The Saudi Consulate in Turkey did not respond to comment either.

Ties to Hacking Team ran deeper than Saud al Qahtani however. After a hack of the company in 2016, a mysterious Saudi investor purchased 20 percent of the company in 2015, preventing it from going bankrupt.