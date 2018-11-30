Last month, the management of the Express Tribune, an English language newspaper in Pakistan, broke the news that every working journalist dreads. Without any prior notice, more than a dozen reporters and photographers were asked to resign with a check covering three months pay. Many opted out without a fight.

“At least we got some money and provident fund. Situation is really bad elsewhere. People haven’t been paid for months,” one of the reporters told TRT World.

Owned by the Lakhanis, a business family that once sold cigarettes, Tribune is one of many news organisations where a financial crunch has resulted in job losses.

In some companies, employees have been forced to take pay cuts. News channels have discontinued primetime shows. At least one national channel has closed doors and Dawn, the most respected english-language daily, has cut down its daily expenses by reducing the number of pages.

While TRT World couldn't find an exact figure of dismissals in Pakistani media, multiple sources say the number is in hundreds.

Ahmed Malik, a Karachi based senior journalist, says things are likely to get much worse. “From what we understand, this is just the start and more layoffs are expected in future.”

What went wrong?

From only one state-run channel two decades ago, the country's media landscape has completely changed with more than 80 channels now offering 24/7 news and entertainment shows.

Besides established media houses such as Jang Group, which started from a newspaper business before diversifying into television journalism and becoming a broadcast behemoth, new entrants also jumped into the fast growing media industry.

“People who were in the business of selling edible oil and running bakeries have opened up news channels. They didn’t think about their business model. They wanted media influence to safeguard other commercial interests,” says an executive of a leading news channel.

But as news and entertainment channels flourished, new jobs were created for journalists, actors, technicians, graphic designers and video editors.

That boom was one of the positive outcomes of the country's growing economy, as big corporate houses and multinationals began to spend large sums on newspaper and television advertisements. Now the country is facing hard times.

“Corporate advertising spend has decreased by 25 percent in the third quarter (July-September) this year. And there is no indication of it getting any better,” top official of another news channel told TRT World.

Pakistan is negotiating a bailout with the International Monetary Fund to avert a balance of payments crisis. Its foreign currency reserves have plunged too.

The rupee, its currency, has lost 36 percent of its value against US dollar in the past 12 months.

Multinationals — the biggest advertisers — earn in rupees and repatriate profits to their head offices in dollars. The disparity in the exchange rate means they are cutting back on the most dispensable expense — advertisements.

The total advertisement spending in Pakistan that includes newspapers, websites and the channels, stands at approximately $670 million, industry insiders say.

Raza Rumi, a Pakistani journalist and policy analyst, says there has been a major shift of advertisements from news to entertainment shows.

“It has to do with how media engagement has come to work in Pakistan and that is in shape of talk shows. That affected professionalism and that’s something media houses have to introspect about,” he told TRT World.

With declining influence of newspapers, popular anchors have come to dominate the airwaves in Pakistan.