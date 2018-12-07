CALABAR, Nigeria – It is difficult to believe that John Ezekiel is a ‘witch’. But this is why he is now living in a safe house.

Sitting on a chair in an emergency shelter run by the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI), in the city of Calabar, in the southern corner of Nigeria, 10-year-old Ezekiel swings his legs and bites his nails anxiously.

Before moving to the shelter, Ezekiel lived with his mother, stepfather and half siblings in a remote community of Cross River state.

In early December 2017, the local church announced Ezekiel was a witch.

“They call me a witch because I used to break plates but I am not one,” he said.

Behind his plate breaking act was a deep-rooted anger and frustration, triggered by the ill-treatment he received from his stepfather. “They don’t give me food to eat, and when my mum does, my stepfather will kick the food. This makes me cry,” he told TRT World.

One day his stepfather threatened to kill him if he did not leave the house once and for all. The 10-year-old slept on the streets for several months until BRCI took him in, financed his education and provided him with emotional and psychological support.

Contemporary beliefs in witchcraft still exist in different countries, including in sub-Saharan Africa and some communities in Europe and the US.

A recent report by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Human Rights Watch (HRW) highlighted the violence and abuse towards children accused of witchcraft. In Africa, it is a serious matter as the witch is culturally understood to be the epitome of evil and the cause of all misfortune, disease and death.

Consequently, the witch is the most hated person in the African society and subjected to punishment, torture through toxic exorcism rituals and sometimes death.

Deep religion and superstitious beliefs

Africa’s oil-rich nation of Nigeria is a deeply religious country where superstitions are ascribed to mischievous spirits. Helen Ukpabio is the founder and head of the African Evangelical franchise, Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries, based in Calabar. She heads up a growing group of Pentecostal pastors incorporating African witchcraft belief into their brand of Christianity, a practice which has resulted into a campaign of violence against young Nigerians since 1914.

Ukpabio is widely accused of causing the widespread harassment, torture and violent deaths of children accused of witchcraft — many of the stigmatised children are tortured by being bathed in hot water, branded with hot irons, locked up in dark rooms for months and chained in prayer houses.

These Pentecostal preachers have justified the killing and destruction of so-called witches by quoting Exodus 22:18, “Suffer not a witch to live”, as a pastoral tool for defence.

Book publishers Ayomide Publications, in the southwestern Nigerian state of Oyo, published a book named from the chapter and verse in 2010.

Adeyemi Johnson Ademowo, a professor of anthropology at Afe Babalola University said the book is an attempt to document the abuse and unearth the solution to the superstition of child witches in Nigeria.

Dr. Leo Igwe, the founder of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, said there isn’t sufficient political will to address the problem, as “too often state institutions cave in to pressures from religious organisations".

"They sacrifice their duty to citizens on the altar of political expediency,” he said. “State authorities do not want to be seen to be anti religion, in this case, anti Christian.”