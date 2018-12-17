Sheikh Hamza Yusuf, dubbed the ‘West’s most influential Islamic scholar’, turns 61 in a couple of weeks. Since his late thirties, this American convert to Islam has been active as arguably the most charismatic Islamic scholar in the English language. He established his reputation in the late 90s as one of the most intellectually sophisticated and anti-establishment Islamic scholarly voices in Europe and North America. At the time, his cassette tapes were all the rage among Western Muslim youth. He would go on to be an important influence on many Western Muslims, myself included, on the path to pursuing traditional Islamic studies.

However, from 2001 onwards, first in response to the tragedy of 9/11, which defined his later career, and in more recent years in response to the Arab revolutions of 2011, Sheikh Hamza’s discourse has gradually transformed, almost beyond recognition.

The Just Cause 90’s

In the 1990s, Sheikh Hamza was a firebrand when it came to excoriating Arab tyrants with spontaneously uttered and rhetorically impressive barbs. One of the most memorable examples of his rhetorical prowess come from a speech in 1996 in which he laments the state of Syria under Hafez al Assad. Sheikh Hamza declared:

"Everywhere you look [in the Muslim world] there are statues and pictures of these tyrants, and the Muslims put up their pictures, out of fear, in their shops. You go to Syria, and if somebody doesn’t have the picture of this traitor in their place, someone will ask: ‘What’s the matter? Don’t you like the Master Leader Hafez al-Assad? Don’t you like him? Is something wrong with you? Where’s the picture?’ [But] he’s too afraid to say: ‘The angels don’t enter a house in which there is a dog or a picture, so what about a picture of a dog!?"

Such condemnations of Arab autocrats were typical of his repertoire in those days, as were generalised condemnations of Western societies. He recognised some of his own excesses in the wake of 9/11, but some would say he overcorrected. Whatever the case may be, since the early 2000s, his criticisms of Middle Eastern autocracy are now rare.

The 'Arab Spring'

Even after the 2011 revolutions in Egypt and Libya, which he expressed support for in blog posts, the tone of his support is measured. In the case of Egypt’s Hosni Mubarak, he praised and made excuses for the then Egyptian Grand Mufti, Ali Gomaa, who had declared the protests against Mubarak to be religiously prohibited (haram).

Gomaa subsequently became especially controversial due to his vociferous support for the 2013 Rabaa massacres in Cairo which likely led to more than a thousand deaths, according to Human Rights Watch. HRW called it “one of the world's largest killings of demonstrators in a single day in recent history.”

While Sheikh Hamza has never publicly commented on the Egyptian coup or the Rabaa massacre that followed, he has defended Ali Gomaa’s standing in the context of that massacre.

One coup attempt he did speak out against, however, was the failed putsch in Turkey in July 2016, after which he wrote a full-throated defence of President Erdogan. Ironically, Sheikh Hamza’s current sponsor, the UAE, supported the coup through its media outlets, if not financially.

In late 2011, Sheikh Hamza appeared on the UAE-based, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya satellite channel in a wide-ranging interview with Turki Aldakhil. The latter would go on to become the channel’s most senior executive. Aldakhil recently became particularly controversial for his op-ed on Al-Arabiya’s website after the gruesome killing and dismembering of Jamal Khashoggi.

In it, he threatened the West and Washington if they dared to challenge the authority of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has since been held responsible for the killing of Khashoggi by the US senate in a unanimous vote.