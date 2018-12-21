The US is known for its high levels of gun violence - one of the highest in the world.

With 10.6 gun-related deaths per100,000 people, the US is the second most violent country worldwide when it comes to firearms.

However, the United States does not only have a problem with adult gun violence. Children make up a growing number of deaths as a result of guns, accounting for 15 percent of the total number of gun-related deaths.

Suicides account for the largest share of deaths, representing more than 60 percent of deaths - 23,854 out of39,773.

According to the latest statistics, suicide rates are at record levels in the US.

Suicides as a result of firearms

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, reports that suicide is the 10th leading cause of deaths in the United States.

Last year, 47,173 people died as a result of taking their own life almost half that total number 23,854, as a result of firearms.

In 2017 alone there were approximately 1,300,000 suicide attempts in the US.

Studies have shown that a culture of weapons possession and the high number of private ownership of firearms, has resulted in its usage in times of stress, depression, violent conflict and several other social reasons including poverty and alcohol consumption.