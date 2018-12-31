TIJUANA, Mexico – It has been a tough festive season for Jeri Rivera and 2019 looks bleak. Her gruelling overland trek from Honduras to Mexico in a caravan of migrants has butted up against the stark realities of the US border under the Trump administration.

Now, Rivera, 23, is holed up with other migrants in a disused nightclub on the outskirts of Tijuana, a bustling town on the US-Mexico border where new arrivals are being forced to decide whether to chance illegal crossings, apply for asylum — or something else.

“It’s really dangerous at the border, the men on the other side won’t let anybody cross. Of course, there are some people who try to get through, for better or for worse,” Rivera told TRT World. “But you have to think about your life and your family.”

US president Donald Trump railed against the groups of thousands of migrants, known as caravans, that left Central America and arrived in Tijuana in recent months. Calling them an “invasion”, he sent several thousand troops to “harden” the border.

On Friday, he threatened to wholesale shut the US-Mexico border unless Congress funds construction of a wall along the 3,150 km frontier. He has also tightened the rules for those seeking asylum in America.

“Trump won’t let us in. It’s as simple as that,” Rivera added.

The stakes are high for Rivera, who gestures towards the unborn child she carries. She left Honduras with her boyfriend Christian Gabriel, also 23, hoping to escape drug gangs, violence and joblessness and start new lives in the US.

But, like many of the central Americans who joined the caravans, walking and hitching rides when possible, the resistance they met at the US border was greater than many anticipated and forced them to rethink plans.

“It’s too dangerous to cross into the US and we’re not in a position to apply for asylum, so we have to change our plans. We’re going to stay and live here in Tijuana, hopefully I can get work in a restaurant,” Gabriel told TRT World.

“It won’t be easy, we’re already out of money.”

They are not in dire straits just yet. Mexican officials have shifted many migrants from an initial camp in the waterlogged Benito Juarez Sports Complex to El Barretal, a concert venue on Tijuana’s southeastern edge.

At El Barretal, migrants have erected tents across a two-level, open-air facility that is well supplied with water, portaloos, bathing facilities and gets regular deliveries of second-hand clothes and meals of rice, meat and fruit.

Entrepreneurs have opened stalls selling cigarettes, food and washing items. Two barbers have a steady stream of clients for shaves and cuts. One tent, labelled “abogados”, offers legal advice to more than 1,000 residents.

Medics are on-hand to assist migrants — many suffer from a raspy respiratory cough after spending nights on cold, dusty floors. Médecins Sans Frontières, the UN agency for children, Unicef, and other aid groups are helping.

Jonathan Pedneault, from the campaign group Human Rights Watch, said a “roof and a dry floor” at El Barretal offered “much better installations” for migrants. Residents pass the time playing cards in the shade as stereos echo tinny music across the compound.

Still, it is no long-term solution. While Rivera and Gabriel are laying down roots in Tijuana, other migrants complain that they did not travel some 5,000km to the US frontier only to abandon their dreams of reaching America.