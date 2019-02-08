On May 29, 2015, Nigerians watched with huge expectations as president Muhammadu Buhari was sworn into office in a ceremony in the Nigerian capital.

African heads of state poured into Abuja to attend the inauguration ceremony, as did former US secretary of state John Kerry and other dignitaries.

It was, by any measure, a historic moment for the country. Buhari, a former military ruler between 1984 and 1985, became the first opposition candidate to defeat an incumbent president since independence from Britain in 1960. He beat then-president Goodluck Jonathan by 15.4 million votes to 12.9 million.

After a military inspection and parade, and amid occasional loud cheers, Buhari was sworn in as Nigeria's 15th head of state and outlined the West African nation’s economic, security, corruption, and unemployment challenges. But he struck an optimistic note when he said: "We must not succumb to hopelessness and defeatism. We can fix our problems."

That day, he concluded his speech by saying: "We have an opportunity, let us take it." On social media, especially Twitter, Nigerians reacted using several hashtags, including #BuhariFixThis, #ChangeIsHere and #DearBuhari.

Nearly four years later, almost all of those issues Buhari promised to “fix” are still ailing Nigeria, and they have been dominating the run-up to the presidential election. Buhari is seeking re-election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (or APC).

But, unlike 2015 when he had to slog the presidency out with only 14 candidates, this year about 73 candidates are running in what will, just like the last election, be a tight battle. Realistically, the race is largely between the APC and the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), which is fielding Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria’s former vice president from 1999 to 2007.

Ahead of Nigeria's presidential elections on February 16, here are the major issues shaping political campaigns and debates across the country.

Security

Security has dominated the campaigns of many candidates, and rightly so. It is a major problem buffeting several parts of Nigeria at the moment.

Boko Haram militants continue to attack northeastern Nigeria, creating vast humanitarian needs and displacing thousands of people. The insurgency, launched in 2009, has killed some 35,000 people and displaced some 2.5 million people across the Lake Chad region, 1.8 million of whom are inside Nigeria. Some 7.7 million people, half of whom are children, seriously need humanitarian aid in the most affected northeastern Nigerian states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe.

Though the insurgents suffered heavy losses following the victory of Buhari in 2015, a recent upsurge in attacks on military bases and civilians since last November has forced nearly 60,000 people to flee to overcrowded camps in Borno State and across the border to Chad and Cameroon.

Away from Boko Haram, tit-for-tat violence between herders and farming communities, mostly in central Nigeria, has killed at least 3,641 people between January 2016 and October 2018, according to Amnesty International.

Again, there is militancy in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, as well as renewed agitation for secession by pro-Biafra separatists in the southeast, calling for an independent state after failed attempts to establish a similar state led to a civil war from 1967 to 1970.

And finally on security, armed bandits pose a huge threat to rural communities in northwestern Nigeria, particularly in Zamfara state where thousands have been displaced and hundreds of people killed last year alone.

Corruption

President Buhari knew this and cannot shy away from the fact that his victory in 2015 was partly due to the common belief that he is incorruptible, with his base often citing his anti-corruption crusade as a military dictator. However, since his ascendency to power, the president appears to be struggling to tackle corruption.

Critics say his fight against corruption is one-sided, with members of the opposition often arrested and people in his administration and political party allowed to move freely without any charges. Even with his anti-corruption campaign, the latest ranking from Transparency International (TI) shows that Nigeria ranked 144 out of 180 countries and scored 27 on a scale of 100, an indication that Nigeria “remained unchanged” on the ranking since 2017.

Even TI admits that many of the “positive steps” initiated by Buhari in the last three years “have clearly not yielded the desired results”.